Free crochet classes begin Saturday in Cottageville
by The Press and Standard | April 2, 2019 2:50 pm
Free crochet classes will be held at the Cottageville Library on Saturdays April 6, 13, 27 amd May 11 at 3 p.m. All supplies, materials and instruction will be provided. Instructor Donna McGlynn will teach basic stitches and techniques to ages 12 and up. For information call 843-835-5621.
