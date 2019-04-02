FHE students excused from school to attend funeral, other activities planned
by The Press and Standard | April 2, 2019 2:14 pm
From Forest Hills Elementary Principal Matt Brantley:
As the Forest Hills Elementary School family continues to mourn the loss of Raniya Wright, we remain committed to helping our students, teachers, staff and their families begin the process of healing. Services for Raniya will be held on Wednesday April 3 at 12 p.m. at Saints Center Ministries in Walterboro. Any student who wishes to attend will be given an excused absence for that day. For those students who will stay at school, it will remain a regular instructional day. Additional support staff will be sent to our school to assist as needed.
In addition, Forest Hills will host a Remembrance Day for Raniya this Friday. We invite staff and students to wear pink or purple, Raniya’s favorite colors. At 9:45 a.m., we will have a school-wide moment of silence. Later that afternoon, students will be given the opportunity to create poster cards for the family.
We will continue to provide counseling and support services to our students and staff for the next few weeks. Thank you for your patience and support as we continue to process this loss. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me.
Comment by Susan Hughes
April 2, 2019 at 2:55 pm
My heart is so broken about Raniya and what she went through at Forest Hills Elementary from being Bullied and Now She is DEAD after being bullied once again. The School needs to have more Security in their School, They need to have a serious talk and some new rules for The whole staff there. The Bully 100%sure needs to be punished and be held accountable and get some counseling. It would be great if Colleton County would Name Something in Forest Hills in memory of Raniya ( about Bullying) or a park anything. She deserves that. God be with The Family and give them comfort and peace through this Tragedy that could of been prevented!
