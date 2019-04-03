FHE: Senator says no fight at school

Last Updated: April 3, 2019 at 12:18 pm

There was no classroom fight preceding the death of Raniya Wright, S.C. Senator Margie Bright Matthews said from the floor of the state senate the afternoon of April 3.

“I am before you today to tell you a little about what transpired,” Bright Matthews told the sparely populated Senate chambers.

She said in the days since the 10-year-old girl’s death, she has had conversations with all the parties involved in the incident.

“Initially it was a simple back and forth between two young girls,” Bright Matthews said.

“I have heard a lot people say, oh they were kicking her, they ganged her. There was none of that, that is so far from the truth. Not even a banging of her head. That was not even an issue.”

The incident began in a fifth-grade classroom, 22 students being taught by substitute teacher. “It was her first day in that class,” Bright Matthews said. “Normally, good kids act out when there is a substitute teacher.”

“Well, something went on between the two girls, the substitute teacher intervened and then sent one of the students into the hallway.

“Lucky, the assistant principal was right down the hallway. He came in and escorted both girls to the principal’s office,” the senator related.

As they made their way to the principal’s office, the two girls continued to go back and forth at each other verbally.

Bright Matthews then said, “The principal put the girls in his office and one of the girls complained of her head hurting, she grabbed her head.

“She was taken right outside of the principal’s office to the nurse’s office, which is steps away. Then she became nauseous, vomited and by the time she was taken to the hospital, she was unresponsive and then she was medevac’d to MUSC,” Bright Matthews said.

“The next day I was in Indianapolis with my daughter at a tournament, the grandma called me and told me, ‘Oh, my God, she is not responsive, they can’t get a read in her, and my grandbaby is going to die’,” according to Bright Matthews. “I was shocked.”

Raniya Wright died the following day.

“This is a tragic situation, not only for family of the deceased, a 10-year-old child. Imagine what the school is feeling, what the teacher is feeling, what the principal is feeling, the assistant principal, the nurse and more importantly, the other little girl on the other side. Imagine what the substitute teacher is feeling,” Bright Matthews said.

The senator told her colleagues, “I ask and I have asked my community to withhold their opinions on all of this and I ask the Senate to consider some things.”

Bright Matthews said the Senate needs to look at class sizes, look at the policy of mixing students with special needs with the general school population in overcrowded classes.

“I have been asked many times, are you going to introduce anti-bullying legislation? That is the stupidest thing in the world, cause you and I both know that children are not born mean, not born bullies, not born to hate other students,” Bright Matthews said.

“We have to look at what we have control of. I would propose that we start thinking about these K-through-sixth-grade schools — there should not be one teacher trying to supervise 25 kids,” she said.

Large classes, she said, do not allow the teacher to develop a relationship with all their students. “If that teacher was in a smaller classroom environment, that teacher would know what is going on with little Billy, what environment he came out of. That teacher would be able to stop a lot of the back and forth. That teacher would be able to separate them.”

She also called on the Senate to look into providing mental health counselors in the schools, providing breaks for teachers during the course of the school day, consider the issue of how special needs kids are integrated with the regular population.

Bright Matthews then moved from the tragedy of the death of Raniya to the officer-involved shooting death of Derek Smith on March 22. She told the senators “from what we have been learning, we feel mental health issues might have had something to do with it.

“I do know the police officer, I know the family of the young man and they are both very distraught,” Bright Matthew said.

She then asked for a moment of silence for Raniya Wright, Colleton County schools, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Derek Wright.

Responses to senator’s comments

Summerville attorney Margie Pizarro, who is providing legal representation to Ashley Wright, the mother of Raniya Wright, expressed disappointment in S.C. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews’ comments on the Senate floor.

In a prepared statement, Pizzaro said she found Bright Matthews comments “disheartening and deeply regrettable.”

Pizarro said she objected to the senator using “the most prominent platform in our great state to offer a premature and incomplete narrative.”

Following Bright Matthews’ appearance on the floor of the South Carolina Senate, Colleton County School District Coordinator of Communications and Public Information Sean Gruber released a statement:

“We realize and appreciate that people want to know exactly what happened in this incident,” the statement read. “However, it is important for us as a school district to make sure that the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office’s thorough investigation, relying on all of the facts available, is concluded before we comment publicly. Now is the time for our community to mourn the loss of a child. The facts of this tragedy will become clearer in the weeks ahead.”