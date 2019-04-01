Faye Smoak | Obituaries

Faye Smoak

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Faye Westbury Smoak, wife of the late William H. Smoak Sr., passed away at her home Friday morning, March 29, 2019. She was 80.

Mrs. Smoak was born in Round O May 5, 1938 a daughter of the late James Marvin Westbury and Lorene Rhump Westbury. She was a proud graduate of the Walterboro High School Class of 1956, and later attended and graduated from Palmer Business College. Faye and her late husband William were the owners and operators of Farena Furniture Company for over 30 years. Within that business, she utilized her creativity and love of the arts to establish the “Ritz Boutique” and “Lowcountry Galleries”. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was considered to be the anchor that kept all the members together, and was the calming force that maintained peace and happiness. She was the matriarch of the Westbury tent (#58) at the annual camp meeting at the Indian Field Campground for many years.

Faye was a member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, the D.A.R., the South Carolina Artisan’s Center, and was a member and former president of the Pink Star Garden Club. She was a wonderful cook, and was an avid traveler, having visited countries all over the world, but always loved to return to her homes in Saluda and Walterboro, two places she considered the nicest and prettiest on Earth. At the time of his death, she and her late husband had been married for 51 years.

She is survived by her children: Joey T. Smoak of North Myrtle Beach, James W. Smoak of Green Creek, N.C., and Sandra Smoak Lawrie of London, England. There are eleven grandchildren: Monica, Beth, Will, Cope, Brandon, Sean, Whitney, Jeb, Chip, Danner and Carlie. There are also eleven great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family and dear friends. She was preceded in death by a son, W.H. “Billy” Smoak Jr.

Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 in the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to either the First Baptist Church of Walterboro or to the Any Length Recovery Community @ anylength.org.