Event raises $10,000 for schools

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 1:12 pm

Colleton County Helping Hands held a chicken bog dinner fundraiser on Saturday April 2 at Coastal Electric Cooperative.

“We had a great turn out Saturday! We just made over $10,000,” said Heather Davis, who organized the group with Lacey Persianni and Jessica Bloodworth. Proceeds provide equipment and materials for the Colleton County School District’s Special Needs therapists and teachers.

The raffle winners and silent auction winners were:

RAFFLE

Tiki torch: Johnny Rahn

Target thrower: Brittney Gossett

Yeti Roadie: Ross Hantz

Grill: Johnny Rahn

SILENT AUCTION

Zero gravity lounge chairs: Auston Risher

Marine Igloo cooler: Randy Walker

Folding chair and cup: Randy Walker

Decorative picture: Nicole Hart

Shop vac: Colleen Walker

Air compressor: Anthony Bloodworth

Colleton County Helping Hands has a Facebook page, @ColletonCounty Helping Hands; an email account, colletoncountyhelpinghands@yahoo.com; and a PayPal account, PayPal.Me/CCHelpingHands.

For information call Heather Davis, 843-542-5787.