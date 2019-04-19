Event raises $10,000 for schools
Colleton County Helping Hands held a chicken bog dinner fundraiser on Saturday April 2 at Coastal Electric Cooperative.
“We had a great turn out Saturday! We just made over $10,000,” said Heather Davis, who organized the group with Lacey Persianni and Jessica Bloodworth. Proceeds provide equipment and materials for the Colleton County School District’s Special Needs therapists and teachers.
The raffle winners and silent auction winners were:
RAFFLE
Tiki torch: Johnny Rahn
Target thrower: Brittney Gossett
Yeti Roadie: Ross Hantz
Grill: Johnny Rahn
SILENT AUCTION
Zero gravity lounge chairs: Auston Risher
Marine Igloo cooler: Randy Walker
Folding chair and cup: Randy Walker
Decorative picture: Nicole Hart
Shop vac: Colleen Walker
Air compressor: Anthony Bloodworth
Colleton County Helping Hands has a Facebook page, @ColletonCounty Helping Hands; an email account, colletoncountyhelpinghands@yahoo.com; and a PayPal account, PayPal.Me/CCHelpingHands.
For information call Heather Davis, 843-542-5787.
