Easter spirit being spread in county

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:30 pm

As Easter approaches, many things are happening around Colleton County. Families are making plans for that delicious Easter Sunday dinner, people are shopping for that prefect Easter outfit, and parents are stocking up with goodies to fill Easter baskets for their children.

Raymond Riles Jr., owner of RJ Southern Enterprises Inc., decided to take Easter to a different level this year by giving a little treat to children in need. Locally owned here in Colleton County, the business was, as holiday approached, looking for opportunities to serve the residents of the county.

“Being able to give back to the community who helped build this company is important to me,” said Riles. The Riles family are active members of Rock Solid Church and Easter is an important holiday to them.

“Helping kids in need is like a soft spot for me. I always do what I can to help children who are less fortunate than my own, so I was excited when my husband told me he wanted to give out Easter baskets,” said Chelsey Riles. “There are so many children who will not receive an Easter basket and so many more children who have never been taught about Jesus or that He died for our sins and was resurrected.”

With hope that the true reason for celebrating Easter will touch the lives and the future of this county, RJ Southern Enterprises donated Easter baskets to children who are currently in foster care. The Colleton County Department of Social Services office was able to provide the company with 24 children in foster care.

Based on their gender and age, employees of RJ Southern Enterprises handmade each Easter basket with items that met each child’s specific needs.

The company would like to thank employee Kimberly Westbrook-Bernardi for coordinating the event. Angie Bryan, the Colleton County DSS program coordinator, will deliver the baskets to the children.