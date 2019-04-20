Easter coloring contest winners
by The Press and Standard | April 20, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:42 pm
Winners in the Easter Coloring Contest, sponsored by The Press and Standard and Wal-Mart, were Ava McDonald and Devon Varner (above) and Owen Hayden, right.
All the entries are now on display at Wal-Mart.
