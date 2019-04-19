Easter baskets donated to foster kids

Walker Accounting and Tax Service donated 24 Easter baskets to be used by the Department of Social Services in Colleton County. The baskets will be presented this week to Colleton County children presently in foster care. “We have members of our staff who have been foster parents. It is hard to provide gifts for the children. It’s expensive. We want to help them have a happy Easter,” said Michelle Varnadoe, bookkeeper at Walker Accounting and Tax Service and former foster parent. From left are Brandy Brown, Michelle Varnadoe, Latarcsha Sanders of DSS Child Protection Services, Savannah Lee, Mary Ligon, Jessica Seward, Paul Walker, Traci Williams, Jocelyn McMillan, Joy Craven and Brie Grooms.