Delores Barrs | Obituaries
by Myiah Blakeney | April 1, 2019 5:37 pm
Delores Barrs
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
SMOAKS – Mrs. Delores Robertson Barrs, affectionately known as ”Toots”, age 80, entered into rest Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Born June 9, 1938, in Smoaks, she was a daughter of the late Purdy Robertson and the late Edith Wood Robertson.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Monday morning, April 8, 2019, from the graveside at Smoaks Baptist Churchyard, 443 Lodge Highway, Smoaks.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday evening, April 4, 2019, at the Funeral Home.
