Dangers of drunk/distracted driving demonstration planned
by The Press and Standard | April 1, 2019 3:33 pm
A re-enactment of the dangers of drunk/distracted driving will be held at the National Guard Armory, 849 Cottageville Hwy., on Saturday April 6 at 2 p.m. An interactive sobriety test and speakers from the community will be held. The event is sponsored by UNITY (United Neighbors In Touch with the Youth.)
