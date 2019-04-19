Curb appeal without the curb

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 1:02 pm

A Colleton County landmark is for sale.

The Charleston Baptist Association has selected Charleston-based real estate firm Holcombe, Fair & Lane to represent them in the sale of Bonnie Doone, a stately 131-acre property located on Bonnie Doone Road outside Walterboro.

The property goes on the market for $2,890,000,

The association has owned and operated Bonnie Doone for over 40 years as a camp, conference center and special events venue.

A press release from the real estate firm states “Bonnie Doone abounds with Lowcountry charm with its majestic live oaks and sweeping marsh views.”

The release provides some history of the property.

Bonnie Doone was first awarded by royal land grant to William Hopton in 1772, and subsequently changed ownership a number of times.

Located between the waterways of the Ashepoo River and Horseshoe Creek, Bonnie Doone served as a prosperous rice plantation.

In 1865, Union Troops set fire to the plantation home, yet the property was kept in rice cultivation until 1911.

In 1931, New York stockbroker A.H. Caspary purchased the property along with thousands of surrounding acres to be used as a hunting estate.

Shortly after purchasing the estate, Caspary constructed a grand 32-room manor house on the site of the original plantation house that was built for entertaining with a library, large dining room, solarium/cocktail room and grand ballroom on the ground floor.

“A majestic avenue of oaks leads to the manor, which features a weathered brick exterior, Georgian-style columns and decorative wrought-iron accents,” according to the press release.

Renowned landscape architect Benito Innocenti designed the beautiful camellia garden enclosed by a serpentine brick walk, which is located to the left of the house.

“Bonnie Doone is a special property which harkens back to the roaring 1920’s” says Holcombe, Fair & Lane’s Broker-in-Charge Charles Lane. “I don’t know of a site in the Charleston area with as many spectacular live oak trees so beautifully dispersed throughout the property. Although the property is small in size, it has enormous potential for dove and waterfowl hunting.”

In addition to the manor house, there are 17 other buildings on the property, most of which have functioned as facilities for overnight guests.

A floating dock provides tidal creek access off of the Ashepoo River, and a one-acre island is accessible by a footbridge.

“Bonnie Doone, only one hour from downtown Charleston, lies within the famed Ashepoo Combahee Edisto River District (ACE Basin) — the largest undeveloped estuary on East Coast of the United States,” according to the press release.

Ducks Unlimited holds a conservation easement on the property, which ensures that the property will remain preserved in perpetuity.

For inquiries on the sale of Bonnie Doone, contact Charles Lane at charles@hflcharleston.com.