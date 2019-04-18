Crime Briefs

Careless pedestrian heads to jail

A man who was almost struck by a Walterboro police cruiser ended up headed to jail.

A city officer was eastbound in the 1200 block of Sniders Highway on April 12 when a man stepped out into traffic as the officer was driving by the area.

The officer turned his cruiser around, and the man ran behind a business towards a motel.

The officer found him hiding behind a tractor-trailer parked at the motel.

According to the officer’s incident report, the man appeared nervous and kept looking back towards the truck.

When he was asked why he ran, the suspect said he had been in an argument with the woman he had been walking with and thought she had called the police on him.

Two additional officers arrived and a check behind the truck reportedly found two small baggies containing a white substance, a small bag of marijuana and a vial containing a pink pill and lighter.

It had rained earlier in the day, the officer said in his report, so the ground was wet — but the items were dry.

The man allegedly said that he had taken the items from the female.

The incident led to the arrest of Heyward B. Harrison, 33, of Walterboro on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.

Woman arrested on drug charge

A Walterboro police officer was patrolling Sniders Highway the evening of April 13 when a motor vehicle parked behind a motel with its lights on drew his attention.

As the officer spoke to the female occupant, he reported he could smell the scent of marijuana and alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

The woman reportedly said that her boyfriend had smoked marijuana in the car and she had drunk some wine, producing a mini-bottle from the cup holder.

A search of the car reportedly found the remains of a smoked marijuana cigarette, a grinder containing marijuana residue and a plastic bag containing multiple yellow, green and pink pills that field-tested positive for ecstasy.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Charmaine Kirkpatrick, 32, of Walterboro on a charge of possession of a Schedule 1 narcotic.

Suspect eludes capture

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol April 13 at 5:57 a.m. on Hampton Street when he attempted to pull over a motorist for improper lights.

The driver of the brown 2016 Ford Fusion kept driving. After turning from Hampton Street onto Gerideau Street, the car went off the roadway and hit a tree stump.

The driver then fled the vehicle on foot, running towards Carn Street. As the man was fleeing, he reportedly dropped a bag of marijuana near a tree.

Inside the vehicle, a female passenger was sleeping. She told the officer that she did not know the person who had been driving the vehicle.

A search of the car reportedly found 23 Ecstasy pills and a semi-automatic handgun.

She said that the handgun belonged to her; the officer said he would retain the firearm for safekeeping and she could reclaim it at the sheriff’s office later.

Items stolen from Round O

A member of the sheriff’s office was sent to a home on Deepwater Avenue in Round O the afternoon of April 13 after a resident discovered someone had broken into several storage areas.

Gone were a $2,500 outboard motor, a $750 pressure washer, a $300 air compressor and a $250 weedeater.

Man targeted by scam

A Lodge man called the sheriff’s office the morning of April 15 concerned that he might have given his personal information to a con man.

The man said he had received a phone call on April 11 from someone claiming to be with the U.S. Marshall’s Service.

The caller claimed that the man’s DNA had been found in a van filled with drugs and dead bodies and he needed the Lodge man’s Social Security number and date of birth.

Failure to provide it, the caller explained, would result in him placing a hold on the Lodge man’s Social Security check.

He gave the caller the information.

Later, when the victim told his daughter about the incident, she told him it didn’t sound right and he needed to call the sheriff’s office to report the phone conversation.