Court: Weapon charges draw time served sentence

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:55 pm

James B. Thomas, 23, of Walterboro pled to two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm when he appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court April 15.

After hearing Thomas’s plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Benjamin H. Culbertson sentenced Thomas to time served, the 230 days he had been held in the detention center awaiting court.

• Steven M. Moore, 29, of Cottageville, pled to a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm, was given a suspended three-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Porcia L. Dukes, 23, of Walterboro pled to a charge of second-degree assault and battery, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Berna Ramos, 28, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights and was sentenced to time served, 116 days.

• Shadiquah L. Grant, 23, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was given a suspended Youth Offender Act of up to one year in custody and was placed on probation for three years.

• Terrell L. Lawton, 25, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of failure to stop for blue lights, was given a suspended 90-day jail term and ordered to spend six months on probation.

• Joseph Polk, 39, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to time served, 90 days.

• John M. Benton, 25, of North Charleston, pled to a charge of illegal possession of prescription drugs, was given a suspended 30-day jail term and placed on probation for six months.