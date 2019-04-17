Cougar Soccer struggles in region play

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Varsity Cougar soccer team continues to struggle in Region VII-AAAA, dropping three straight shutout matches against Beaufort High School (10-0), Bluffton (10-0) and Hilton Head (6-0). The Cougars fell to 2-10 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

“Although we lost to Bluffton, I feel like this game was a defining one for our program,” said Coach Justin White. “We showed unbelievable character, heart and tenacity which made the game enjoyable while disregarding the score line. The boys who played showed a mentality that will drive us to success in the future.

“Freshman Jeb Crews played important minutes while Player of the Game, another freshman, Thomas Hiott, replaced an injured senior goalkeeper, Corey Bowman,” said White. “Hiott had a stellar performance.

“This season has been difficult for us due to injuries, which forced us to combine the varsity and JV,” said White. “The combined teams we were able to field worked hard, but mistakes and fatigue led to goals being scored on us. At the season ends, we are trying to end on a positive note.”

As of press time, Colleton County was working out details for the possibility of a makeup region game versus Beaufort High School postponed from April 12. The Cougars were scheduled to honor the senior players Wednesday April 17 prior to a game versus North Charleston High School.