Cougar Soccer off to 2-0 start in region

Last Updated: April 3, 2019 at 3:09 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County boys’ varsity soccer team picked up its second win of the season against non-region opponent Ridgeland-Hardeeville (4-1) Wednesday March 20 at Cougar Stadium.

The Cougars went on to drop back-to-back Region VII-AAAA contests against Bluffton (8-0) and Hilton Head (9-0). They are currently 2-7 and 0-2 in region competition.

“The boys found their form at the right time against Ridgeland-Hardeeville,” said Coach Justin White. “We decided to be the aggressor in this game, and we got the result because of it. It was the best team performance we’ve had since I’ve been the coach. Now, we are focused on making a legitimate playoff push in the region matches.”

“It was definitely not our week against Bluffton and Hilton Head,” said White. “We will move forward and not sulk on the past and get back to playing like we know how.”