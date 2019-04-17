Cougar Baseball hoping for at-large post-season bid

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 11:01 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The 2018-19 regular season came to a close for Cougar Baseball last week when Colleton County finished last in the four-team Region VII-AAAA race. The Cougars finished 11-9 overall and 3-6 in conference play. With five seniors signed to play at the next level, it could be an early end to what promised to be an exciting season for the Cougars.

As of Monday morning, Leon Hammond, district athletic director for Colleton County, said Coach Jermale Paige’s team had a solid chance of receiving an at-large bid. “The probability of getting in is solid, so that is the route we are taking,” said Hammond.

In the final three games of the season against Beaufort High School, the Cougars went 1-3 dropping the first two games in the away-home-away series. In game three, Lane Lee shut out the Eagles 4-0 on the bump for Colleton County.

Against the Eagles in game one played Monday April 8, Colleton County fell 9-5 after allowing Beaufort 10 hits to the Cougars’ seven. Jackson Morelli started for Colleton County and lasted four innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, striking out seven and issuing four walks.

Warren Hunter closed, effectively shutting down Beaufort’s offensive effort, allowing one unearned run on three hits.

Both pitchers contributed at the plate, with Morelli going 2-2 scoring twice and Hunter going 2-4 scoring twice. Henry Gibson was 1-4 with 2-RBI’s and Ben Kennedy was 1-3 with an RBI.

In game two, Colleton County fell 7-3 after leading through four innings and out-hitting the Eagles 11-8. Beaufort plated four runs in the top of the fifth, then tacked on three in the top of the sixth. Chase Hadwin earned the start on Senior Night, and lasted five-and-two-thirds innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits, striking out six and issuing three walks. Hunter made his second appearance in a closing role on the week, allowing no earned runs on two hits and striking out two in one-and-one-third innings of work.

Ben Kennedy was 2-4 at the plate with 2-RBI’s and Cody Cox was 3-4. Lane Lee was 2-4 with an RBI and Gibson was 2-4. Morelli and Ryan Nettles had a hit-a-piece.

In Lee’s 4-0 shutout win in game three played Friday April 12, he allowed no earned runs on two hits, striking out three. Morelli was 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and Kennedy was 1-2 with an RBI. Wesley Bryan was 2-3 and scored a run for the Cougars and Cody Cox had a single hit.

The Cougars honored their senior players prior to Wednesday’s home game against Beaufort including Chase Hadwin, Cody Cox, Jackson Morelli, Wesley Bryan, Henry Gibson and Lane Lee.