Colleton schools to dismiss early today
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2019 8:41 am
The National Weather Service has shifted their weather forecast. They now predict that severe weather may impact the Colleton County area today, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, we will be operating on a early dismissal schedule to keep our students and staff safe.
Early dismissal times are:
Early Childhood Center – 10:40 a.m.
Elementary Schools – 11:00 a.m.
Middle School – 12:00 p.m.
High School – 12:15 p.m.
We will post any further updates at colletonsd.org.
