Civitans present awards for service

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:37 pm

The Walterboro Civitans presented three distinguished service awards during Civitan Awareness Month in April.

The awards were presented April 8 to Colleton County High School Special Education Teacher Wanda Valencia and Frank Crosby and Rolets Buckner, both with the Colleton County Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Valencia “genuinely loves and cares about all the students,” said Patty Lohr, a formerly Special Education teacher. “Many people underestimate them, but she doesn’t. She teaches them life lessons and to be good citizens.”

Buckner told the group her job is to teach people “how to live their best lives.” She works with clients to learn skills such as grocery shopping and how to live in their communities.

Crosby helps DDSN clients find jobs and works with local employers to help them find positions for his clients. He’s been helping people for 37 years, averaging 20-30 job placements a year, he said. He also received the DDSN regional Employee of the Year Award.

Each April, the Civitans honor teachers, paraprofessionals and therapists who support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through its Servant’s Heard Awards. The project’s goal is to raise community awareness of those who have disabilities.