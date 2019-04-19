CCHS prom moved to Saturday
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2019 10:16 am
The National Weather Service has continued to shift the forecast for severe weather to later this afternoon into this evening. The severe weather will include strong wind gust of 50-60 MPH, heavy rain, potential hail and possible tornadoes. Due to safety concerns for our students on the road and during prom, we have made the hard decision to move prom to Saturday, April 20th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the prom court ceremony taking place at 8:00 p.m. All prom court participants must arrive prior to 7:30 p.m. This decision was not made lightly and we appreciate all of your support in assuring our students’ safety.
