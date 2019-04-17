CCHS hosts annual Cougar Classic

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 11:12 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Track and Field team hosted the annual Cougar Classic on Saturday April 13.

The Cougars finished in fourth place with 74 points in an eight-team field, while the Lady Cougars also garnered a fourth-place finish with 46 points in a 10-team field. Summerville High School captured first place in team rankings in both men’s and women’s divisions.

In Lady Cougar results:

100 Meter Dash: 2 – Ashlyn Williams 13.51; 4 – Justice Dupont 13.68; 16 – Chayla Fields 14.57

200 Meter Dash: 3 – Ashlyn Williams 27.75; 5 – Donae Bowens 28.42; 13 – Renee Green 31.46

800 Meter Run: 6 – Abigail Altman 2:45.76

1600 Meter Run: 7 – Abigail Altman 6:21.52

3200 Meter Run: 3 – Grayson Altman 12:52.51

High Jump: 2 – Jadaya Hugie 4-6

Triple Jump: 2 – Justice Dupont 33-0

Pole Vault: 2 – Olivia Stephens 7-6; 4 – Ashlyn Ballew 7-6; 5 – Ashley Reid 6-6

Shot Put: 2 – Tiffany North 31-4

In Cougar results:

100 Meter Dash: 6 – Jorryn Simmons 11.73; 8 – Nayrone Holmes 12.19; 12 – Jackson Morelli 12.59

200 Meter Dash: 5 – Nayrone Holmes 24.82; 6 – Tyrese Donaldson 25.03

400 Meter Dash: 8 – Jackson Morelli 56.49; 12 – Fred Chamber 58.26; 17 – Xzavier Roden 1:04.24

800 Meter Run: 7 – Raheem Hodges 2:24.99; 11 – Nathan Erwin 2:47.04

1600 Meter Run: 11 – Jose Sosa 5:53.13; 12 – Nathan Erwin 6:18.65; 13 – Evan Stroble 6:28.60

3200 Meter Run: 9 – Tyler Scites 13:36.60; 11 – Evan Stroble 14:23.63

4×800 Meter Relay: 4 – Relay Team 10:27.61

Long Jump: 8 – Fred Chamber 16-9

Pole Vault: 2 – Mason Cole 10-0

Discus: 6 – Lane West 100-0; 8 – Delshaun Wilkey 93-9; 9 – Malcolm Green 83-7

Shot Put: 2 – Malcolm Green 43-2.5; 5 – Ian Shark 40-11.5; 7 – Amarie Daniels 39-2

Beaufort classic

The CCHS Track and Field team participated in the Beaufort Track Classic Saturday, April 6. The results from the Lady Cougars events are as follows:

100 Meter Dash: 13 – Ashlyn Williams

400 Meter Dash: 13 – Donae Bowens 1:07.85

4×100 Meter Relay: 3 – Relay Team 52.98

High Jump: 6 – Jadaya Hugie 4-6

Long Jump: 4 – Justice Dupont 15-1.25; 12 – Shaniya Fields 14-2

Triple Jump: 1 – Shaniya Fields 32-3

Pole Vault: 6 – Ashlyn Ballew 7-0; 8 – Breanna Varnadoe 6-6

Discus: 14 – Leiara Rivera 62-6

Shot Put: 13 – Leiara Rivera 25-4

In Cougar results:

100 Meter Dash: 12 – Jorryn Simmons 11.72

200 Meter Dash: 14 – Nayrone Holmes 25.55; 16 – Tyrese Donaldson 25.85

400 Meter Dash: 6 – Jeremiah Daniels 53.29; 11 – Xzavier Roden 56.90; 19 – Jackson Morelli 59.60

800 Meter Run: 25 – Jose Sosa 2:39.20; 27 – Nathan Erwin 2:41.91

1600 Meter Run: 18 – Jose Sosa 5:35.98; 26 – Evan Stroble 6:16.89

4×800 Meter Relay: 8 – Relay Team 10:21.32

Long Jump: 1 – Jeremiah Daniels 20-7.5; 19 – Fred Chamber 16-1

Discus: 10 – Delshaun Wilkey 110-2; 11 – Lane West 101-7

Shot Put: 4 – Malcolm Green 43-0; 9 – Loushon Campos 37-2

