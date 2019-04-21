Call on Him and He will hear | Faith

From His temple He heard my voice—Psalm 18:6

In this most beautiful and terrifying psalm, David sings of his deliverance from the murderous hand of Saul.

As this psalm begins, David cries to the Lord. He turns his eyes toward heaven and calls to the only one mighty enough to crush the wicked schemes of man. When he prays, his prayer does not echo off in the heavens, falling on the deaf ears of philosophy, naturalism, or humanism. No, they come to the ears of the God of heaven. And, from heaven, even though David is but a sinful man, he is beloved and his prayer is heard. No matter the time, place or situation, the cries of the children of God are always heard by their eternal Father.

Now read further in the psalm, do you see the anger of this mighty God on behalf of His beloved child David? Do you understand the gravity of what is revealed here?

Behold from the verses that follow, the God of heaven is a terrifying being. Upon receiving the prayer of His child’s distress, the black smoke of His fuming nostrils encompasses the heavenly court. The fire from His mouth escapes and displays His jealous anger. And, as the mountains quake at the sight of the Creator’s purpose, He forfeits His dwelling place among the heavenly host and races across the expanse towards His beloved saint.

This God is a terrifying being. Fear is our ultimate and rightful disposition. For the Christian, however, this is a fear is of another kind. As David reveals here, for those who are counted in the Lamb’s book of life, their fear is of the Father, not of His wrath. For those saved by Christ, the wrath of the Father has been satisfied in Jesus’ atonement. See, the saved do not stand before this terrifying God; they stand behind Him. He is their refuge. He is their hiding place. He is their salvation. And, like David, because of Christ’s death on the cross, they are beloved, as well.

So Christian, who has been saved by the self-sacrificing love of God, know this: when you call to Him who is in heaven, He will hear. Rest in this peace, no plea of a Christian goes unheard.

But if you do not know this God of love, I beg of you, call on His name before it is too late. Do not waste another moment. You never know when it will be over. Do not risk your eternity. From wherever you are reading, pray and ask Him to forgive you of the sins that you have committed. They are called sin, and they keep you from God’s love. But, Jesus, who is God himself, became a man and died on the cross as our substitute. Jesus paid the price, for us to be saved from the judgment to come.

Ask Him to save you in Jesus’ name. Ask Him, and He will hear you! He has been waiting. Won’t you know this saving love? Won’t you be saved today? Pray, He is listening.

If you have any questions, please, write me through the information below. I would love to talk, anytime. Until next week, God bless.

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)