Book club to discuss “The Martian”
by The Press and Standard | April 18, 2019 2:40 pm
The Cottageville Library Book Club will meet May 4 at 3 p.m. at the library, 72 Salley Ackerman Dr. The book discussed will be “The Martian” by Andy Weir.” Cake and coffee will be served.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.