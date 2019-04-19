Be aware of the weather today, potential for high wind, storms

From National Weather Service Charleston:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. High near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 16-25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half- and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Severe Thunderstorms: A squall line of severe thunderstorms is expected to push across Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia today ahead of a strong cold front. The primary hazards associated with this line will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. A risk for widespread damaging winds could develop across Southeast South Carolina later this afternoon. Tornado or Severe Thunderstorm Watches are likely. The risk for severe weather will be highest from late morning through late this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5-8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 6-9 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.