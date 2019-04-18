Band marches in Cherry Blossom Parade

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 12:53 pm

The Band of Blue recently traveled to Washington, D.C. and performed in the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 13.

The Band of Blue was one of 15 bands selected nationally for this parade. The National Cherry Blossom Parade is one the oldest and longest festival parades in the United States.

The Band of Blue also performed on national television on the ABC Network show “Good Morning America” with Rob Marciano and actor Anthony Anderson. Anderson and the Band of Blue had several interactive comical moments as the band performed the theme from “Captain America” and the concert march “Strategic Air Command”

Director Tom Finigan said, “There are so many people who make all of our successes possible. Our students are true blue because they have true blue parents! Our band parents are second to none and are the true heroes of this operation. Our booster club is filled with hardworking, loving, selfless individuals who love our students and our program.

“We were so impressed with how young people stepped up to the plate and hit a home run in their performance. We wrote a new chapter in Band of Blue history. Thirty years from now, our band will never forget this trip and their performance in this parade. The Band of Blue is so much more than just a marching band. It’s about honor and tradition,” he said.

“The yearly parade is televised regionally and was a great way to expose our students to our nation’s capital and at the same time give Colleton County some exposure nationally too!”

Close to 200 band members and parents visited The Smithsonian Museums, Holocaust Museum, Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, World War II Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean War Memorial, MLK Monument, Ford’s Theatre, The Capital and Union Station, to name a few. The band took a group photo and met with our U.S. Senators Lyndsey Graham and Tim Scott. The Band of Blue also had a cruise and dance down the Potomac River.

This was the second time the Band of Blue has marched in this prestigious parade, having participated in 2008.

Next up for the Band of Blue is the Colleton County Rice Festival Parade.

Other upcoming events include:

May 7-9, Spring Practice

May 14-16, Spring Practice

May 11, Band of Blue Car Wash #1, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

May 18, Band of Blue Car Wash #2, 9 a.m -2p p.m.

May 23, Band of Blue Awards at CCHS PAC, 6 p.m.

May 24, 5th Grade Recruiting Concert, 10 a.m at CCHS PAC

June 7, CCHS Graduation, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28, the 42nd annual Walterboro Band Classic at Cougar Stadium

Links to YouTube videos of the Band of Blue in Washington

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9c25hdvGmF4&t=24s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5jwosJfGpPk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eds8t_pdEIE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlRONOaRzX8