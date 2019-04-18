Bad weather expected Friday
April 18, 2019
Severe Weather: A strong cold front will sweep through the Southeast United States Friday into Friday Evening. A band of thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of the cold front Friday. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes could occur with these thunderstorms. Now is the time to review your severe weather plan of action.
Strong Winds: Winds will increase Friday and continue into Friday evening. Gusts to 45 mph will be possible outside of showers and thunderstorms, especially across the South Carolina coastal counties. A Wind Advisory could needed for some areas, including Lake Moultrie.
Coastal Hazards: Seas are expected to build greater than 8 ft late Friday into Friday Night. The combination of the high seas and strong south winds will likely yield an enhanced risk for rip currents and beach erosion at the beaches. A High Surf Advisory could be needed for some beach locations.
