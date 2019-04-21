Are you feeding Jesus’ sheep? | Faith

Last Updated: April 17, 2019 at 11:14 am

On Sunday, many churches are going to be filled, almost packed to the brim, with faithful, devoted members, spectators and those who come once a year to celebrate Easter, which has now become known as Resurrection Day.

There will be the rattling noise of plentiful Easter baskets, women and girls beautifully adorned in lovely outfits, new hairstyles, an array of eye-catching manicures and pedicures, men and boys handsomely dressed in nice new suits, colorful shirts, neatly trimmed haircuts, and many styles of shoes.

Will they soak in the words that the pastor will share about the life, death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ? Will any of them be led to the altar to accept the invitation to Christian discipleship? Will the little school-aged children grasp a lesson about what this celebration is all about?

Don’t get me wrong; by no means am I judging these churchgoers on this special day. However, as Christians, it is our duty to make sure that we teach and preach Jesus and His mission. We must lead others to Christ so they will get to know Him and His love for them. A man by the name of Clarence Hall made a very profound statement about this sacred celebration: “Easter says you can put truth in a grave, but it won’t stay there.” Glory be to God on High!

Then what does Jesus want us to do to become His followers, and to remember Him? Let’s take a look at a few verses of Scripture:

“Then Jesus told his disciples, ‘If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.’” (Matthew 16:24 ESV)

“Again Jesus spoke to them, saying, ‘I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.’” (John 8:12 ESV)

“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” (John 10:27 ESV)

“He said to him the third time, ‘Simon, son of John, do you love me?’ Peter was grieved because he said to him the third time, ‘Do you love me?’ and he said to him, ‘Lord, you know everything; you know that I love you.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Feed my sheep.’” (John 21:17 ESV)

“And he took bread, and when he had given thanks, he broke it and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my body, which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of me.’ And likewise the cup after they had eaten, saying, ‘This cup that is poured out for you is the new covenant in my blood.’” (Luke 22:19-20 ESV)

As each of you partake of this sacred celebration on Sunday, remember that this should be a time of renewal, hope and a new beginning. Then what are you doing to show that you are an example of Jesus? Are you feeding His sheep? Only you have the answer to that question.

I will leave you this week with an illustration entitled, “Easter Story.” This analogy will help you to better understand what it means to feed Jesus’ sheep.

“A holy man was having a conversation with the Lord one day and said, ‘Lord, I would like to know what Heaven and **** are like.’

“The Lord led the holy man to two doors. He opened one of the doors, and the holy man looked in. In the middle of the room was a large round table. In the middle of the table was a large pot of stew, which smelled delicious and made the holy man’s mouth water. The people sitting around the table were thin and sickly. They appeared to be famished. They were holding spoons with very long handles that were strapped to their arms, and each found it possible to reach into the pot of stew and take a spoonful. But because the handle was longer than their arms, they could not get the spoons back into their mouths. The holy man shuddered at the sight of their misery and suffering.

“The Lord said, ‘You have seen ****.’

“They went to the next room and opened the door. It was exactly the same as the first one. There was the large round table with the large pot of stew, which made the holy man’s mouth water. The people were equipped with the same long-handled spoons, but here the people were well nourished and plump, laughing and talking.

“The holy Man said, ‘I don’t understand.’

“‘It is simple,’ said the Lord. ‘It requires but one skill. You see, they have learned to feed each other, while the greedy think only of themselves.’”

“‘Remember this: when Jesus died on the cross, He was thinking of you.’”

Resurrection Day blessings to all of you and your families. Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)