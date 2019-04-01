A father seeks answers in his child’s death
by The Press and Standard | April 1, 2019 12:46 pm
In a field across Heirs Corner Road from Forest Hills Elementary School, Jermaine Van **** approached the assembled microphones with a quiet voice, a simple request.
“I want to find out what happened,” Van **** said.
He wants to know what went on across the street the afternoon of March 25. How and why his 10-year-old daughter, Raniya Wright, lost her life.
That afternoon, Van **** received a phone call from his mother; she had been in contact with Ashley Wright, Raniya’s mother. There had been an incident at the school; he needed to go to Colleton Medical Center.
In the 20-30 minutes it took him to get to the medical center’s emergency department, he was informed that Raniya had been flown to MUSC.
“Those were the only bits of information provided to him at that point,” said his attorney Mark A. Peper Sr. “That led to seven straight days of emotion.”
Peper of the Peper Law Firm of Charleston and David Aylor of David Aylor Law Offices, also in Charleston, have been retained by Van **** to represent him: first in his search for information and then in any possible legal action.
Ashley Wright has also retained legal representation. Peper said the firms representing the mother and father have been in contact with each other and he expects them to form “one unified front.”
Aylor said, “The true objective of this news conference is pretty simple. Mr. Van **** has had little or no contact with anyone regarding what has happened since this tragedy occurred.”
Aylor explained that Van **** had one meeting with Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, but that that meeting did not provide any information on what had happened that day and what has gone on since then.
“Mr. Van **** has not heard anything from anyone in law enforcement, has not heard from anyone within the solicitor’s office,” Aylor added. He said they were not trying to criticize the process or impede the investigation. “We simply want to know what has happened, what information can be provided to Mr. Van ****.”
Peper said the attorneys have talked to the teacher who was in the classroom that day, have spoken with a few parents of the children in the classroom. Even though they were still compiling information, Peper said what the attorneys have heard, “made clear to us that there has been a pattern of behavior over the last four or five years. The school was on notice that there were some altercations occurring on a regular basis.”
“Last week was primarily about who, what when and why. Can we get answers? Can we get the justice that we deserve for Raniya? Who was involved, what decisions were made, who was on notice, what duties were violated?” Peper said.
“Next week’s topic will be where do we go from here? Can we get those answers?” Peter said.
It needs, he added, “to be about the community coming together to heal.”
“Justice will be served. Mr. Van **** gives you his word, Ms. Wright gives you her word — justice will be served,” Peper said. “But this week, let’s all come together and heal on behalf of Raniya.”
comments » 2
Comment by The Truth
April 1, 2019 at 1:59 pm
A dead child. A deputy killing a citizen. An unsolved murder that is years old. See a pattern people? The current sheriff does not care unless you are certain people. It’s time for change Colleton County. You notice the camera footage of the deputy that killed a citizen in “self defense ” has not been released. The sheriff was calling it “self defense ” BEFORE the investigation was over. Why hasn’t the video been released to us citizens? Why wasn’t this poor child protected in school? If this had been the child of the sheriff or any law enforcement officer, it would have been handled immediately and never gotten to this point. Look around and take notice Colleton County. How did this ever happen? Why wasn’t it stopped the FIRST time, afterall there is a ZERO Tolerance on bullying. Demand change and make changes Colleton County. The superintendent, teacher, and principal has got to go. The school resource officer and the sheriff have got to go!! Register to vote and go to the polls in November and vote in the sheriff election. Colleton County, it is time that We the People be heard, respected, and treated better. Our children have a right to get an education without being bullied or murdered!! There are NO EXCUSES as to why this happened. There are people that need to be removed from authority positions, whether by resignation, termination, or by petitions of the people. Call you Senators and Representatives, call the Governors office, call the State department of education. Be heard!!!
Comment by The Truth
April 1, 2019 at 2:02 pm
During the 911 call the school was already telling lies, saying that it was the result of “a fall”. Now the rest of the agencies are preparing their lies as well, and will give interviews once they get those lies in order.
