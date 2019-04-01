A father seeks answers in his child’s death

In a field across Heirs Corner Road from Forest Hills Elementary School, Jermaine Van **** approached the assembled microphones with a quiet voice, a simple request.

“I want to find out what happened,” Van **** said.

He wants to know what went on across the street the afternoon of March 25. How and why his 10-year-old daughter, Raniya Wright, lost her life.

That afternoon, Van **** received a phone call from his mother; she had been in contact with Ashley Wright, Raniya’s mother. There had been an incident at the school; he needed to go to Colleton Medical Center.

In the 20-30 minutes it took him to get to the medical center’s emergency department, he was informed that Raniya had been flown to MUSC.

“Those were the only bits of information provided to him at that point,” said his attorney Mark A. Peper Sr. “That led to seven straight days of emotion.”

Peper of the Peper Law Firm of Charleston and David Aylor of David Aylor Law Offices, also in Charleston, have been retained by Van **** to represent him: first in his search for information and then in any possible legal action.

Ashley Wright has also retained legal representation. Peper said the firms representing the mother and father have been in contact with each other and he expects them to form “one unified front.”

Aylor said, “The true objective of this news conference is pretty simple. Mr. Van **** has had little or no contact with anyone regarding what has happened since this tragedy occurred.”

Aylor explained that Van **** had one meeting with Colleton County School District Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster, but that that meeting did not provide any information on what had happened that day and what has gone on since then.

“Mr. Van **** has not heard anything from anyone in law enforcement, has not heard from anyone within the solicitor’s office,” Aylor added. He said they were not trying to criticize the process or impede the investigation. “We simply want to know what has happened, what information can be provided to Mr. Van ****.”

Peper said the attorneys have talked to the teacher who was in the classroom that day, have spoken with a few parents of the children in the classroom. Even though they were still compiling information, Peper said what the attorneys have heard, “made clear to us that there has been a pattern of behavior over the last four or five years. The school was on notice that there were some altercations occurring on a regular basis.”

“Last week was primarily about who, what when and why. Can we get answers? Can we get the justice that we deserve for Raniya? Who was involved, what decisions were made, who was on notice, what duties were violated?” Peper said.

“Next week’s topic will be where do we go from here? Can we get those answers?” Peter said.

It needs, he added, “to be about the community coming together to heal.”

“Justice will be served. Mr. Van **** gives you his word, Ms. Wright gives you her word — justice will be served,” Peper said. “But this week, let’s all come together and heal on behalf of Raniya.”