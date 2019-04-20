A beard or not a beard? | Column

Bearded men, rejoice—or run. Women want to marry you.

According to a study published in the “Journal of Evolutionary Biology,” (a real page-turner), men with beards pull more women than those without. The experiment involved 8,500 women and 36 men who abandoned the razor for a few weeks.

Turns out women went crazy for the 10-day, sexy-stubble look. Second place went to full beards. Clean-shaven men were rated the least attractive, which is weird, I don’t care who you are.

According to the study, “Beards consistently [give] men an older, more masculine, socially dominant and aggressive appearance. Beards may be more attractive to women considering long‐term relationships, as they indicate a male’s ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources.”

Yeah, I fell asleep, too. The takeaway: Men with beards were more likely to be considered husband material. Guys with wispy-to-zero facial hair are considered casual, Taco-Bell-and-Netflix material. (I made that last part up, but if a woman greets a guy with bean burritos and dirty hair, she’s not that into him.)

The study concluded by saying that bearded men are an irresistible blend of masculinity and femininity, and women dig this.

You know what else makes a guy a good long-term partner? If he was happy before he met you. If he’s already happy and you’re already happy, I guarantee you’ll be happy together. But don’t overlook more subtle clues, like, “Is he in prison?” and “Does his mother still wash his underwear?”

Run from any man who says things like, “You complete me,” because 1) He’s so lame he has to quote Tom Cruise dialogue, and 2) You are not a puzzle piece. You were not put here to fill in his missing parts.

(The only advice my mother gave me about husbands was, “Find a good provider,” and “Don’t cook; let him figure it out.” Dad never said boo on the subject. As his baby girl, I think we both figured I’d never marry and take care of him in his old age. Unfortunately, he didn’t live to be old.)

Here’s another longevity factor: Women like men who are kind.

I’ve heard so many men complain, “Women say I’m ‘too nice’ and they just want to be friends.” Dude! You’re going after the wrong women. Don’t go into a pizza joint and get mad when they don’t have baked potatoes.

Most women want to marry their best friend. Passion may (or may not) fade, but a guy who gets out there and pressure washes the house in February is a keeper. (Trust me, sometimes you have to pressure wash the house in February.) The guy who cleans out the fridge, including the gnarly vegetable crisper, without being asked, is husband material.

A guy who has a good sense of humor is definitely a contender. Because when it all goes to **** in a handbasket—and at some point, it will—you want a partner who can laugh at the utter absurdity of life.

If you think you want a brooding (bearded?) genius, be my guest. What lasts, though, is a man who can make you laugh when you drop a pickle jar and break your toe. A man who can make you laugh when you’re so mad you want to give him a high-five with a frying pan.

Smart women go for the guy with a good work ethic who likes to cook and laugh. Brains and loyalty don’t hurt, either.

A final tip about finding the right partner: God will not send you someone else’s husband. Ever.

Julie R. Smith, who needed two tries to get it right, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com