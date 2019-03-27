WSC U-12 finalist in spring shootout

By CINDY CROSBY

The Walterboro Soccer Club 07/08 U-12 girls finished as finalists in the United Soccer Academy’s Spring Shootout held March 16-17 in Mt. Pleasant.

Competing in the Maroon bracket, the WSC 07/08’s won their first game against the Charleston Battery 8-1. In game two, they shut out James Island 4-0.

“While game two was a success, starting center-back Haven Main sprained her wrist in the second half and missed the remainder of the tournament,” said Coach Frank Prentiss.

Sunday, the team clashed with Tormenta FC (Savannah, Ga.) and came away with a hard-fought 2-0 win. This victory sealed a place for the WSC girls in the finals, where they fell to North Carolina FC (Raleigh.) Kaylin Bishop, Ansley Garnsey, Emily Smiley and Julia Prentiss scored goals on the weekend.

“The final was played short-handed with Haven Main and Ellie Gallagher both missing due to injury, and midfielder Julia Prentiss missing for a funeral,” said Prentiss. “During the first half, the injury bug bit again as goalkeeper Jaylyn Gates was injured in a collision. The injuries turned out to be too much to overcome and the girls came up short, finishing second in the tournament.

“In addition to the four players mentioned, forward Ansley Garnsey suffered a head injury in the second half of the championship game,” said Prentiss. “This put the team down five starters in the second half. On the positive side, Bryliegh Johnson, who splits time between the U-10 and U-12 team, played great filling in at goal.

“I could not be prouder of our performance,” said Prentiss. “I felt we were the best team in the tournament until the injuries in the finals. We played three professional soccer academies and beat two out of three. Our loss came at the hands of North Carolina FC (former CASL) which has been one of the better clubs in the country for years.”

The loss in the championship was the first defeat of the season for the WFC 07/08 team. Currently, they have scored 43 goals on the season, while conceding only four in all competitions.