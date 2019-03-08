Workshop on selling food to be March 13

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 11:12 am

A workshop on “Selling Through Food Hubs” will be hosted by the Clemson Extension Agribusiness Team on Wednesday March 13 from 4:30-6 p.m. at GrowFood Carolina Warehouse, 900 Morrison Dr., Charleston. Sara Clow, general manager of GrowFood Carolina, will be the guest speaker.

GrowFood Carolina works with farmers to expand wholesale outlets and maximize returns. The program will include discussion on Wholesale 101: costs and benefits of working through a distributor vs. going direct, importance of good post-harvest handling to optimize market opportunities and diversifying the supply chain.

Admission is free. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register, email Alta Mae Marvin at amarvin@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext. 126.

Clemson Agribusiness, S.C. New and Beginning Farmer Program, and USDA-NIFA are sponsoring the workshop.

For more information on the workshop and to learn more about the South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer program, contact Alta Mae Marvin by emailing amarvin@clemson.edu or calling 843-549-2595, ext. 126.