Woman killed in crash on Williams Road

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:27 am

A Ruffin woman was killed the afternoon of March 2 in a one-vehicle crash on Williams Road.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said Joann Davis, 69, of 2652 Garris Ave. in Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

Carter has listed the cause of death as head trauma, and his death investigation is continuing.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Davis was driving a 1999 Ford Ranger east in the 1500 block of Williams Road, near Bells Highway, at 3:30 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.

The pickup truck left the roadway at a bridge, narrowly missing the concrete bridge abutment. It then went airborne and cleared the creek underneath the bridge before striking several trees approximately 18 feet off the ground. The truck then fell into the swamp entangled in the trees.

The woman, who was wearing her seat belt, sustained multiple traumatic injuries.