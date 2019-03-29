Winter Percussion wins numerous awards at champs

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 2:26 pm

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue Winter Percussion won the 2019 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Championship in the Percussion Scholastic Novice Class. CCHS scored an 84.575, edging out Wren High School by .1 of a point. This is the second CWEA title the Band of Blue Winter Percussion has won in the last five years.

CCHS Winter Percussion includes the following members: Lorenzo Hall; Justin Fronek; Camren Moultrie; Jasmine Calloway; George Ritchie; Ariel Bowers; Kashawn Lambright; Zander Richards; Tayron Levant; Anya Elliot; Joelle Johnson; Jim Bunton; Billy Finigan; Jacob Havers; Nick Jackson; Megan Newton; Catherine Bunton; Zaterekia King; Ali Cook; Sean Fanchette; Jelazia Ford; Stephanie Arnold; Devin Valentine; Adam Robertson; Zach O’quinn; Davontae Hills; Gavin Thurston; Ethan Thurston; Joel Crosby; Sammy Ferguson; Felicity Steward; Anthony Lisbon; Michaela Bennett; Haley Jackson; Eric Campbell And Alexis Gilliland.

The Colleton County Middle School Cadet Percussion earned first place and won the Cadet Percussion Class for the fourth time! The Cadet Percussion Ensemble includes: Jahmari Washington; Kyle Shock; Jabari Grant; Deandre Breland; Dayzanae Neals; Carlos Soto; Javarious Doctor; Jakari Jenkins; Terreon Gatewood; Willis Stivender; Peyton Grant; Eric Campbell; Ali Cook; Kadence Koger; Sam O’quinn; Devon Valentine; Davontae Hills; Atreyl Hollman; Dominick Jackson; Janneshqa Perez; Abigail Reyes; Robert Parks.

Colleton County had a large following of family and fans who traveled to Winthrop University for this annual event. Colleton County has been involved in the Winter Ensemble activity since 1998 and has hosted several Winter Ensemble competitions. The Band of Blue Winter Percussion show is entitled “Persephone” and the CCMS Cadet Percussion show is entitled “Haunted Mansion.” CCHS Winter Percussion is led by assistant band director Gary Stroupe with assistance from Cassie Headden and Malik Ferguson.

The CCHS Winter Guard placed sixth out of 19 in the Scholastic AA division with a score of 70.240. Their show “Tennessee Line” was a fan favorite.

There are 24 members in the High School Winter Guard: Brown, Ayrionna; Grant, Charliyah; Hadwin, Morgan; Johnson, Alayna; Padgett, Krysta; Adkins, Samantha; Bachewicz, Michelle; Barnes, Lindsey; Dowling, Anola; Goettee, Adashia; Hamilton, Jazmyne; Nesmith, Emmalie; Worden, Zoe; Burns, Hannah; Crosby, Caitlin; Dandridge, Morgan; Haley, Hannah; Wynn, Kara; Brown, Dyneira; Francis, Ja’niah; Gilliland, Alexis; Hinz, Makayla; Lee, Morgan; Priester, Jada.

The Colleton County Middle School Cadet Winter Guard won the 2019 Carolina Winter Ensemble Cadet Guard Championship Title scoring 65.49 and beating Northwest Guilford (N.C.) and Mauldin Middle School in their class. The cadets were first of 14 groups from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia. The cadets’ roster includes: Banks, Brianna; Butler, Brittany; Carter, Deianeira; Deciancio, Emily; Halle, Katelynn; Hornsby, Nykehia; Hudson, Kayla; O’quinn, Kaitlyn; Padgett, Eva; Rhodes, Jada; Richard, Alison; Roscoe, Emily; Varnadoe, Makenzie; Walling, Pippa And Barnes, Kaylie; Boyert, Lilian; Breland, Alysia; Carter, Reagan; Cole, Josephine; Durr, Destiny; Green, Allysa; Hernandez, Carina; Heyward, Jacobiah; Hunt, Ava; Johnson, Kaliyah; Patterson, Charity; Rhodes, Calliana; Smoak , Adi.

The CCMS Cadet Guard show is a 1950’s theme using the song MMMBop called “Big Blue Diner” and the CCHS Guard show uses the Daughtry song Tennessee Line called “Finding my Way back Home.” CCHS and CCMS Winter Guards are led by guard instructor Tracy Smith.

The Band of Blue Concert Band and Symphonic Bands performed at the 2019 South Carolina Band Directors Association State Concert Performance Assessment at West Ashley High School on March 19 and 21.

The Concert Band played in Class 3 and earned an excellent rating with superior ratings in sight reading. The Symphonic Band performed in Class 5 and earned an excellent rating.

Both CCHS Bands along with the CCMS seventh- and eighth-grade bands will perform in their annual Spring Concert at CCHS on Sunday March 31 at 4 p.m. All four Winter Ensembles will perform after the concerts.

Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for students with children 5 and under free.

The Band of Blue is in its final preparations for its television performance in the 2019 National Cherry Blossom Parade April 13 in Washington, D.C.

This will be the second time the Band of Blue has marched in this historic parade, marching in 2008 in our nation’s capital. The Band of Blue leaves for Washington on Wednesday April 10 and will return to Walterboro on Sunday April 14.

The Band of Blue still has some last-minute needs for the trip and those who would like to make a donation to help a student make this trip or with the overall cost of the trip, please contact Band of Blue Booster Club President Jamie Bunton at the Bank of Lowcountry.