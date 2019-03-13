Winter Ensembles win awards

Last Updated: March 13, 2019 at 8:44 am

The Colleton County Band of Blue Winter Ensembles traveled to Columbia on Saturday March 9 for the 2019 CWEA White Knoll Regional Contest. The Colleton County High School Winter Percussion and the Colleton County Middle School Cadet Percussion took first-place rankings. The CCMS Cadet Winter Guard placed second and the CCHS Varsity Winter Guard placed fourth.

“All four of the ensembles have been rehearsing and working hard on their routines to move up in the rankings heading into the CWEA Championships at Winthrop University on March 23-24.

All of the winter ensembles performed their shows for judge’s comments and are continuing to improve their musical programs and add more weekly to their programs,” said band director Tom Finigan.

Up next for the Band of Blue Concert and Symphonic Bands is the SCBDA Concert Performance Assessment at West Ashley High School on March 19 and 21.

The CCMS Eighth-Grade Band will perform at the SCBDA Middle School Concert Performance Assessment on March 26 at Goose Creek High School.

Band of Blue Winter Ensembles will compete March 23-24 at Winthrop University in Rock Hill for the CWEA Winter Ensemble Championships.

The Winter Programs will perform in Walterboro at the annual Band of Blue Spring Concert on March 31 at 4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at CCHS. Tickets are $2.

The Band of Blue is busy preparing for its trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Cherry Blossom Parade on April 13.

The Band of Blue still needs donations to help with the cost of the trip.

Please contact Jamie Bunton at the Bank of the Lowcountry at 843-549-2265.