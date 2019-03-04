Wilber Winn | Obituaries

Wilber Winn

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO – Mr. Wilber Bernard Winn, husband of Carol Strickland Winn, passed away at his home in Walterboro Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 under hospice care, surrounded by his loving family. He was 82.

Mr. Winn was born in Nixville August 16, 1936 a son of the late Charlie and Eunice Ginn Winn. He worked for over 26 years as an appliance repairman for Baker Furniture in Estill, and had most recently worked as a salesman for Fox Appliance Company. Mr. Winn was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, but was a former member of the Nixville Baptist Church, the First Baptist Church of Hampton, and the First Christian Church of Hampton, and had served as a Deacon and Elder at all three. He loved antique tractors…having restored many, entering them in parades and competitions. He was an avid golfer, and was a devoted fan of both the Carolina Gamecocks and the Atlanta Braves.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Wilber Winn (Dawn) of Brunson, Kent Winn (Belinda), Aron Winn (Teri), Roger Winn (Lisa), all of Varnville, and Bernadette Deloach (Eddie) of Brunson. He has four step-children: Suzzette Cregger (Clark) of Georgia, Chrissy Price (David) of Florida, Sammy Warren (Pam) of Georgia, and Vicki Holbrook of Massachusetts. He leaves behind his siblings: Henry Winn of Beaufort, Charlie Winn of Hampton, and Voncil Cook of Cummings. There are 21 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. Mr. Winn was preceded in death by his first wife Mae Ginn Winn, his second wife Norma Yarley Warren Winn, and by a grandson Walter Winn.

Funeral services were held Saturday afternoon at 3:00 in the Nixville Baptist Church, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 1:00 in the church sanctuary. Additional visitation was held Friday evening, March 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street, Walterboro, SC 29488.