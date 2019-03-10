When the giants fall … | Faith

“For the battle is not yours but God’s”

—2 Chronicles 20:15

Imagine the context of these words: King Jehoshaphat, king of the southern Kingdom of Judah, stands against a great multitude — hostile armies who are set on invading and destroying the people of God. To the human eye, the armies seem to be unstoppable, and to the human mind, the battle seems to be lost before it has even begun. It seems inevitable; Judah will be destroyed. Jehoshaphat calls the priests, the officials and the people before himself and the temple of the Lord. They then commission a fast and the king prays.

In the prayer of King Jehoshaphat, as he praises God’s power and sovereignty, he concludes with the faithful words of a heart set on God, “We are powerless against this great horde that is coming against us. We do not know what to do, but our eyes are on You.” (2 Chronicles 20:12). And, then, God answers.

The Spirit of the Lord comes upon the Levite, Jahaziel, and as he begins to prophesy, he utters the most comforting words a child of the true God could ever hope to hear, “Thus says the Lord to you.” (2 Chronicles 20:15). In this time of trouble and fear, they drew near to their God, and He drew near to them. Although the people of Judah stand before the great enemy of their time, God reminds them that when the people of God are faithful, giants fall. He reminds His people of His power and faithfulness with the same words which David spoke to the Philistine giant of his day. This fight will be no different than any other. Like a father who stands between his child and danger, the Lord God will stand between His children and danger. The life and wellbeing of the people of God is God’s business. The fight is God’s.

Oh that our own hearts today may know these words as true and consider them the greatest comfort of the Christian. Our God is with us. Indeed, He has made the same promise for you in Christ Jesus. On the cross of our redemption, he did not seek help. Alone, Jesus Christ suffered and died. On that cross, He stood. He stood between His people and the greatest enemy, the second death. There, on that cross, the wrath of God was poured down upon His own Son, paying the heavy price for sin. On that day, He ransomed His saints. In God’s own Son’s sacrifice, the giant of death was defeated forever.

Your salvation was a battle that was fought and won by God; it was His battle not yours. Therefore, knowing this gift of His grace, knowing all He has given us on His behalf, why would we think that He would leave us now? He will go out before us and will also be our rear guard. He is faithful, and He is near.

If you do not know Him, I beg of you, do not let the sun set on yet another day without knowing that you are saved. One day, it will be too late! Come and know the freedom in the battle that has already been won for you.

And, if you are saved, and yet, do not feel Him with you, pray. Pray like King Jehoshaphat, who prayed to his God in assurance of the things he could not see and, then waited in faith. God conquered the giant in the king’s day, like He did in David’s. Now, through Christ, He has defeated the great enemy, death. It is finished. What else is there to fear? In Christ, the trials of this world will only persist but for a little longer.

Because of the cross we do not belong to such trials, we belong to the God of victory. Until we are home with Him, what do we who are in Christ have to fear?

(Jeremy Breland of Ruffin is a student at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He can be reached at jbreland572@gmail.com.)