What’s happening at the statehouse this week

This week, a handful of important bills are getting their first committee hearing, while other bills that have passed the committee process will be deliberated on the floor.

Tonight, there will be a public hearing for the Senate’s version of the education omnibus bill, which would create a new committee to monitor students from K-12, and beyond. The Senate bill also amends teacher pay, the Read to Succeed program, and school district consolidation, among other things. The hearing will be held at 6pm tonight at the McCormick Middle School gym (agenda here).

The House’s version of the education omnibus bill is now on the House floor calendar, and lawmakers may discuss it this week as a full body for the first time. In the Senate, a bill (S.298) that would give colleges and universities the ability to create powerful – and unaccountable – mini-governments called “enterprise divisions” is scheduled for debate. This proposal is also being pushed via a standalone bill, which is scheduled for subcommittee on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, a bill (S.110) that would authorize a new charge on SCANA customers is getting its first subcommittee hearing. This new revenue stream would be used to refinance the V.C. Summer debt, but there is no guarantee in the bill’s language that the V.C. Summer charges currently on customers’ bills would be lifted or reduced. Moreover, the charge would be backed by a legislative guarantee – much like the Base Load Review Act that authorized the debt to begin with.

Finally, the Senate committee to study the sale of Santee Cooper (separate from the joint evaluation and recommendation committee) is having its first meeting on Tuesday.

House floor session

Senate floor session

S.214 – Collecting sales tax from online retailers ( SCPC analysis

– Collecting sales tax from online retailers ( S.397 – County sheriffs have some power as municipal police officers to enforce certain laws

– County sheriffs have some power as municipal police officers to enforce certain laws S.362 – Creates solar energy tax credit

S.105 – Amending penalties for animal cruelty

– Amending penalties for animal cruelty S.455

S.439 – Raises cap on port cargo tax credit, greater decision-making power for Coordinating Council for Economic Development

S.298 – Ties General Fund revenues to higher education funding, creates “enterprise divisions”

S.156 SCPC analysis

Monday – 3/4/19

Public hearing in McCormick, SC (agenda here)

S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches

Tuesday – 3/5/19

House committee meetings

Judiciary subcommittee

Education Committee

H.3936 – Technical college students eligible for Palmetto Fellows scholarship

– Technical college students eligible for Palmetto Fellows scholarship H.3789 – Amends drivers’ license fees, regulations

Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs subcommittee

H.3703 – Increases number of times physical therapists can take licensure test

Senate committee meetings

Select Committee on Santee Cooper

Transportation subcommittee

S.473 – requires car rental businesses to have liability insurance, and states that the insurance must be exhausted before the company can be sued directly.

– requires car rental businesses to have liability insurance, and states that the insurance must be exhausted before the company can be sued directly. S.509 – Creates licensing requirement for non-franchise owned car dealerships that has to be renewed annually

Wednesday – 3/6/19

House committee meetings

LCI subcommittee

Ways and Means subcommittee

H.3778 – Raises cap on port cargo tax credit, greater decision-making power for Coordinating Council for Economic Development

Judiciary subcommittee

Ways and Means Committee

Budget briefing

Senate committee meetings

Education subcommittee

S.419 – K-12 education omnibus bill. Creates Zero to Twenty Committee, criteria for school district consolidation, more requirements for reading coaches

Judiciary subcommittee

S.413 – Allows NCIS officers to carry firearms and enforce state laws

LCI subcommittee

Education subcommittee

Banking & Insurance subcommittee

Judiciary subcommittee

S.110 – Creates a new legislative guarantee for utility debt

S.206 – Renames the governor’s Nuclear Advisory Council

Thursday – 3/7/19

House committee meetings

Ways and Means Committee

Budget briefing

Judiciary subcommittee

H.3968 – Ends the practice of civil asset forfeiture, places strict parameters on criminal asset forfeiture

– Ends the practice of civil asset forfeiture, places strict parameters on criminal asset forfeiture H .3951 – Stricter requirements for becoming sheriff, including no conviction of a crime involving moral turpitude

Tax Review Committee

Sales tax exemptions and sales tax reform

Senate committee meetings

Family & Veterans’ Services subcommittee

S.531 – Release of children’s’ information must be accompanied by confidentiality order

Corrections & Penology Committee

Medical Affairs subcommittee