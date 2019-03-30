What are you afraid of? | Column

What are we afraid of? It depends on who you ask, but most of us fear sensible things like snakes, fire and rabid raccoons.

I’m afraid of frogs and balloons.

According to the Web site fearof.net, these are the top 10 phobias, in descending order: trypophobia (fear of holes, seriously?); aerophobia (fear of flying); mysophobia (fear of germs, high-five, everybody!); claustrophobia (fear of small spaces); astraphobia (fear of thunder and lightning; just think of it as God bowling); cynophobia (fear of dogs); agoraphobia (fear of open/crowded spaces); acrophobia (fear of heights); ophidiophobia (fear of snakes); arachnophobia (fear of spiders).

Fear of clowns, or coulrophobia, is pretty common. I once dated a guy who couldn’t watch clowns on TV, let alone be near one. For his birthday, a frenemy sent a clown to his office with balloons. Mr. Ex was giving a presentation in a three-piece suit when the clown walked into the conference room. Without missing a beat or saying a word, Ex turned, opened a window, jumped out and jogged down the highway. (All this was confirmed by hysterical co-workers.) It was the funniest thing I’d ever heard.

I took an unscientific poll (Facebook friends) on the subject, and this is what other folks are afraid of: public speaking, lizards, being burned alive, being buried alive, metal stairs, driving over bridges, being stabbed with scissors, snakes, burglars, being trapped in a car underwater, elevators, writer’s block, log trucks, interstates, clowns, cotton swabs (!), lightning and heights.

I’m afraid of balloons (just regular balloons, not the Mylar kind) because every time I’m around balloons one pops, and every time one pops I think I’m being shot at. If I see balloons, I go the other way. Nor am I crazy about heights. I love looking down at the earth from airplane windows, but put me on a Ferris wheel and it’s all over.

My worst phobia is frogs. (Ranidaphobia, if we’re getting all Latiny.) Whatever you call it, it keeps me from gardening, camping, or reaching down to pick anything up off the ground. If I drop my keys in the grass, I try to kick them up into my hand. It looks as crazy as it sounds, but I don’t care. If I touch a frog there will be a 10-car pileup on Highway 17-A, because I’ll run screaming into the road.

Years ago I feared death, but not anymore. It seems almost like a great party at the end of a long road, a reunion with loved ones (including my once-in-a-lifetime dog, Lily.)

My brother, T-Bob, is the only person I know who doesn’t fear anything: man, beast, the IRS, nothing. (I suspect he’s afraid of death—why else would a 59-year-old man not have a will or burial plot?—but that’s his story.)

My husband, Widdle Baby, says the only thing he’s afraid of is losing internet connection, but I happen to know he’s no fan of snakes.

Here are a few more phobias: Glossophobia, the fear of public speaking. Ornithophobia, fear of birds. Aichmophobia, fear of knives. Alektorophobia, fear of chickens. Trypanophobia, fear of needles. Anatidaephobia, fear of ducks. (Somewhere, a duck is stalking you.) Koumpounophobia, the fear of buttons. (Guess now we know why zippers were invented.)

Then there’s ombrophobia, fear of rain. (I hate to get rained on. HATE IT. Which is why I don’t take showers.) Kinemortophobia is a fear of zombies. Ima just leave that right there.

Taphophobia is the fear of being buried alive and waking up in a coffin underground. Talk about tapping out.

Julie R. Smith, who’s also afraid of pedicures and candy corn, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.