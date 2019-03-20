West inks with Erskine College

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 8:24 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Lane Michael West, a two-year standout offensive lineman for the Cougars, inked a National Letter of Intent to play football for NCAA Division II Erskine College on Wednesday March 13 at Colleton County High School. The Flying Fleet, located in Due West, participates in Conference Carolinas.

West, who played two years at the junior varsity level for Colleton County, fielded offers from Methodist University, Geneva College and Rezolution Prep Academy (Arlington, Texas). He is also a member of the CCHS Track and Field team where he throws discus. His senior accolades include participation in the North-South All-Star game, Border Bowl VI selection and being named AAAA All-Region.

According to West, his recruitment became heavier after his participation in the North-South game and the Border Bowl VI.

“I knew Erskine was the right pick for me the day I went on my visit,” said West. “When I was there, it just felt like home and it seemed as if it was where I was meant to be — education-wise as well as on the field. I can see myself becoming a leader and contributing to the football program. Academics was also a big part of my decision. Growing up I’ve always been told it’s school first, football second.

“I’d love to thank everyone who has stood behind me and believed in me through thick or thin,” said West. “It truly means the entire world to me. I’d like to thank Coach Perry Smalls, Coach Coby Peeler, Coach Howell, Coach Gusto, Coach Davis and Coach Rowes.”

West is the son of Joyce and Michael West. He is currently undecided on a major.