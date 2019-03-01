Weather observers being recruited

It’s March Madness for the SCDNR’s Climatology Office, and our climatologists, in partnership with the National Weather Service, are recruiting citizen precipitation observers for CoCoRaHS.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, known as CoCoRaHS, is a grassroots volunteer network of backyard weather observers of all ages and backgrounds. The program started in Colorado in 1998 and was introduced in South Carolina in 2008. Since then, the network has grown across the state and observers report daily totals of rainfall, and the occasional snowfall. Despite the hundreds of active volunteers, there are still areas of the state with no observers and every county is in need of additional observers.

According to State Climatologist Hope Mizzell, “These citizen scientists have been instrumental in measuring precipitation across the Palmetto State, by supplying data during high impact rainfall events, including the recent floods of 2015, and those associated with Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Florence.”

Every March, the organization hosts a recruitment contest to add observers to the program. “Last year, South Carolina won the competition with 178 new observers signing up to join CoCoRaHS and this year, the goal is 200 volunteers across the state,” said Melissa Griffin, Assistant State Climatologist and State Coordinator for the CoCoRaHS program.

To become an observer visit www.cocorahs.org.