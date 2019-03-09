Washing hands helps prevent infections

Last Updated: March 6, 2019 at 9:19 am

After recent buzz surrounding hand washing, Colleton Medical Center doctors are speaking out about the difference hand washing can make, especially during flu season. A staggering 80% of infections are spread by touch — a big reason why the hospital wants to get the message out.

Dr. Chris Corbit, MD, FACEP, medical director of the Colleton Emergency Department, says besides getting vaccinated, the second most important thing you can do to prevent getting the flu or any other infection is washing your hands.

One in five people do not wash their hands and, of those that do hand wash, only 30% use soap. Dr. Corbit says those alarming statistics, coupled with the rise in flu cases being seen in Colleton Medical Center’s emergency rooms, is a big concern.

In addition to practicing good hand washing, it’s important to be aware of the everyday use items that host the most bacteria including purses, TV remotes, cutting boards and toilet seats.

Other handwashing statistics:

• More than half of the population do not wash their hands after using public transportation, shared exercise equipment or handling money.

• Thirty-nine percent of the population does not wash their hands after sneezing, coughing or blowing their nose.

Dr. Corbit’s recommendation is to wash your hands as often as possible and encourage your children to wash theirs as well.