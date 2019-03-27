War Hawk bats stay hot

Last Updated: March 27, 2019 at 1:02 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep War Hawks went 2-1 last week earning wins over St. John’s Christian Academy (15-0) and Jefferson Davis (20-0). Earlier in the week, the War Hawks suffered their first loss of the season against Williamsburg Academy (7-3).

Against Williamsburg Academy on Tuesday March 19, the War Hawks were tied 3-3 in the middle of the sixth, but Williamsburg managed to plate four runs late in the game to seal the win. Kyle Hooker started on the hill for the War Hawks and lasted four complete innings, allowing one earned run on a hit, striking out two and issuing six walks. Brad Strickland provided middle relief, allowing one earned run on three hits, with a strikeout and a walk. Charlton Griffith closed the game pitching a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

The War Hawks had three hits in the game delivered by Connor Morris, Charlton Griffith and Jordan Crosby.

Jordan Crosby and Charlton Griffith combined for the shutout over St. John’s Christian Thursday March 21. The duo issued a single walk and struck out seven in the run-ruled shortened game. Colleton Prep had 12 hits in the game, with Crosby, Strickland and Dawson Sweat recording multiples.

Carter Smoak threw a complete game shutout against Jefferson Davis on Friday March 22 on the road. Smoak struck out four in the shortened game. The War Hawks drew 11 walks and scattered nine hits including a homerun by Dawson Sweat.

“It was not the best week for us, but definitely not the worst,” said Coach Cody Mincey. “We did lose a tough game this week but bounced back nicely scoring 36 runs in the last six innings we’ve played, so that was nice to see. We have a great group of guys that work hard. We just have to stick to our game plan and have a good time during the process.”

Colleton Prep (7-1, 7-0) was scheduled to host Andrew Jackson on Monday March 25 and Dorchester Academy the following evening. Clarendon Hall will be in town Friday March 29 for a Region II-A match-up.