Wade Bowen | Obituaries

Wade Bowen

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

SMOAKS – Mr. Dennis Wade Bowen, 40, of Smoaks, entered into rest Monday afternoon, February 25, 2019.

Born December 31, 1978, in Orangeburg, he was a son of Dennis W. Bowen and Phyllis Smith Stanley.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019, from the graveside at Tabernacle Cemetery, Highway 21, Smoaks.