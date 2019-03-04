Wade Bowen | Obituaries

Sparta Live

Wade Bowen

SMOAKS – Mr. Dennis Wade Bowen, 40, of Smoaks, entered into rest Monday afternoon, February 25, 2019.

Born December 31, 1978, in Orangeburg, he was a son of Dennis W. Bowen and Phyllis Smith Stanley.

Funeral services were conducted 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon, February 28, 2019, from the graveside at Tabernacle Cemetery, Highway 21, Smoaks.

