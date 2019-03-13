Volunteer to clean up Colleton this Saturday
by The Press and Standard | March 13, 2019 2:59 pm
Keep Colleton Beautiful will hold its first cleanup of the year starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Coastal Electric Cooperative . Volunteers will clean Highway 15. All supplies will be provided.
For informatio call 843-925-8013 or email ladson.fishburne@gmail.com.
