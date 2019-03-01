Veterans attend training
by The Press and Standard | March 1, 2019 5:00 pm
Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:51 pm
Every year Palmetto Training, Inc partners with Palmetto Warrior Connection and Palmetto Goodwill for a 10-day training program.
Veterans can choose from one of the four sessions. The program is open to all veterans who have acceptable discharges as follows: honorable, administrative, under honorable conditions, and other than honorable (medical discharge and retirement usually fall under honorable). The first session was held on Jan. 28-Feb. 8.
Each veteran completes a series of training that includes OSHA 10-hour general industry safety, forklift certification, and CNC machining.
Throughout the training, Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Training work with each veteran to ensure they are well prepared for entry-level positions into careers with long-term advancement.
