Veterans attend training

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:51 pm

Every year Palmetto Training, Inc partners with Palmetto Warrior Connection and Palmetto Goodwill for a 10-day training program.

Veterans can choose from one of the four sessions. The program is open to all veterans who have acceptable discharges as follows: honorable, administrative, under honorable conditions, and other than honorable (medical discharge and retirement usually fall under honorable). The first session was held on Jan. 28-Feb. 8.

Each veteran completes a series of training that includes OSHA 10-hour general industry safety, forklift certification, and CNC machining.

Throughout the training, Palmetto Goodwill and Palmetto Training work with each veteran to ensure they are well prepared for entry-level positions into careers with long-term advancement.