Vergie Blackmon | Obituaries

WALTERBORO – Vergie Lee Bunton Blackmon passed away at her home Monday, March 4, 2019 under Hospice Care surrounded by her loving family. She was 80.

Vergie was born in Walterboro December 31, 1938 a daughter of the late Cozy Victoria Hudson Bunton and Hubert Washington Bunton.

She is survived by her children: Ernest “Buddy” Blackmon, Gerald Blackmon, James Blackmon, Debra Shoemate, and Barbara Hutson. There are eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Thursday evening March 7, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.