Urgent Care lends a hand to area teachers with supplies

Last Updated: February 26, 2019 at 2:11 pm

Lowcountry Urgent Care was still getting settled into its new Walterboro home on Bells Highway when it began looking for ways to provide a helping hand to its new neighbors.

They came up with Lowcountry Urgent Care Giveback, a charitable program assists Colleton County School District’s teachers by providing funds to teachers to aid in their teaching.

Blake Knapp, marketing coordinator for Lowcountry Urgent Care, said, “This is the first giveback program where we give directly to teachers; in years past in Kentucky and Montana, we (the parent company ZipClinic) have done back-to-school programs where we supplied the surrounding elementary schools’ students with pencil pouches with some school supplies in them.

“We just understand that, unfortunately, more often than not, teachers have to go into their own pockets to supply their classroom and students with the supplies they need, so this is our way of showing our genuine appreciation for the things they do for their kids every day,” Knapp explained.

Under the Giveback program, teachers were asked to email the company explaining what they needed for their classroom and the company would then select a teacher to receive a $100 donation each month.

“We received over 10 applicants in the first two weeks and we’re getting more every day, Knapp said.

Northside Elementary School art teacher Bob Carl received the first donation in January — the funds were used to purchase colored pencils, markers and crayons for his art room.

Based on the level of need, February found Lowcountry Urgent Care selecting three teachers to receive a $100 donation.

Julie McMillan, who teaches health science at Colleton County High School, will use her donation to purchase supplies for anatomy and physiology projects.

Jeanie Langston is a visual arts teacher at the high school and will use the money for a project she has her students do every year involving animal crackers, icing, food coloring, glue and plastic spoons/knives. The project teaches the students about the color wheel and how colors mix.

Forest Hills Elementary School science and math teacher James Carlisle received a $100 donation that was used as the top prize for the school’s science fair. Knapp also served as one of the judges for the science fair.

Knapp said the business will go back to proving one donation a month in March. “However if we receive an application and the need is more urgent/compelling, we take that into consideration on a case-by-case basis.”

“We as a school district are always excited when local businesses want to partner with our schools to support our students and our educational goals,” said Colleton County School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster.

Although Lowcountry Urgent Care’s effort is the only one that works directly with teachers needing assistance in meeting the educational needs of their students, the school district has developed partnerships to ensure students have the materials they need for the classroom.

The staff of Colleton Medical Center works with the school district by providing supplies through its annual “Fill the Bus” campaign. A variety of businesses, individuals and organizations are involved with the district’s annual Back-to-School Bash. Both events involve providing items to students as they prepare to return to the classroom.

The district also has on-going partnerships with Colleton Medical Center and USC-Salkehatchie in which they provide donated items.

The school district’s annual budget contains an allocation for each school to handle the purchase of classroom equipment and material.

The South Carolina Department of Education provides each teacher $275 to help purchase classroom supplies.