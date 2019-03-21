Update: Suspects in death remain in jail

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:01 am

The two suspects charged in connection with March 6 death of a Macon Lane resident were ordered to be held without bond when they appeared at in Colleton County Magistrate Court bond hearing on March 14.

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office charged Joseph Thomas Benton, 29, of Walterboro and Rebecca Beard, 44, of Walterboro with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Ricky Huff, 59, of Macon Lane.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey, following an autopsy, ruled Huff was killed by blunt force trauma to the head.

The arrest warrant filed against both Benton and Beard alleges that they struck Huff on the head.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Beard also claims that she delayed in calling 911 to seek medical assistance for Huff. She and Huff both lived at the Macon Lane residence. Benton’s address was on Smoaks Road.

The probable cause for the arrests, according to the arrest affidavit, came from statements by the defendants and other witnesses.

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to a residence at 799 Macon Lane on March 6 at 7:33 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault victim at the home.

When firefighter-paramedics arrived, a nurse who lived nearby was providing treatment to Huff, who had no signs of life. After making that determination, Coroner Harvey was called to the scene by paramedics.

Huff’s body was found in the living room of the home, according to Harvey.