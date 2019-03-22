Two donate planters to Colleton Courtyard
by The Press and Standard | March 22, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:14 am
Tyler and Dylan Hudson donated portable planters to Colleton Courtyard for their Eagle Scout projects. Scouts and scout leaders pictured from left to right: Fred Offenburger, John O’Quinn, Sybil Offenburger, Kyle Gluck, Dylan Hudson, Tommy O’Quinn, Tyler Hudson, Tommy Hudson, Joe Grange, Isaac Zorn and Blaine Colson.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.