Two donate planters to Colleton Courtyard

Last Updated: March 20, 2019 at 9:14 am

Tyler and Dylan Hudson donated portable planters to Colleton Courtyard for their Eagle Scout projects. Scouts and scout leaders pictured from left to right: Fred Offenburger, John O’Quinn, Sybil Offenburger, Kyle Gluck, Dylan Hudson, Tommy O’Quinn, Tyler Hudson, Tommy Hudson, Joe Grange, Isaac Zorn and Blaine Colson.