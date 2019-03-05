Turkey tags have been mailed

Photo courtesy of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

If you requested turkey tags when you purchased your Big Game Permit, Sportsman’s or Combination License, “Seasonal Wild Turkey Tags” should appear on your annual hunting license and you should have already received your tags by mail. If you don’t have your tags yet, make sure you take the necessary steps to get them soon.

All hunters, including youth , are required to have turkey tags in possession while hunting for wild turkey.

Youth, Lifetime and Senior/Gratis/Disability Licensees or individuals that did not request turkey tags at the time they purchased their license must request these free tags annually.

You can order turkey tags by visiting http://dnr.sc.gov/purchase.html or by completing and mailing in an application or calling (803) 734-3833. Please allow 5-7 days for the tags to arrive by mail.

Tags are also available over the counter at SCDNR offices in Charleston, Clemson, Columbia (downtown and Farmer’s Market), Florence and York.

Tags are not available at point of sale license vendors (Wal-Mart, ****’s Sporting Goods, etc.) or SCDNR field offices not listed above.

Turkey season opens March 20 on private lands statewide and April 1 on WMA lands. Youth Turkey Hunting Days are March 16-17 on private lands and March 30 on WMA lands. The season runs through May 5 statewide.

If “Seasonal Wild Turkey Tags” appears in your list of privileges on your hunting license and you have not yet received them in the mail you should contact our license office at (803) 734-3833.