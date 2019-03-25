Tommie Derry | Obituaries

Tommie Derry

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Tommie McCranie Derry, age 78, of Walterboro, entered into rest Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Colleton Medical Center. She was the loving wife of forty-nine years at the time of his death in 2015 Chief David Lee Derry, United States Navy (Ret.).

Born March 2, 1941 in Conway, she was a daughter of the late Tommy Lee McCranie and Lillie Mae Herring McCranie. After her husband’s retirement from the Postal Service, David and Tommie made Cottageville their home in 1987, eventually settling in Walterboro and accomplishing yet another of their dreams in life. Tommie Derry embarked on a shared journey with her husband, David to build one of the best Professional rodeos in South Carolina. The couple opened The Double D. Arena, which for the past twenty-nine years has been home to the Walterboro Pro Rodeo – which is sanctioned by International Professional Rodeo Association of Oklahoma. This venture was solely founded on principal and character of giving back what was so freely given to them by providing for everyone a non-alcoholic family atmosphere. This has been a highly anticipated annual event in Walterboro that has seen many equine enthusiasts to include Cowboys and Cowgirls, Bull riders, and Barrel Racers come from as far as England to compete for points towards the International Professional Rodeo Association World Competition in Oklahoma. Throughout the years, Tommie tirelessly worked to build the Double D Championship Rodeo to one of the most recognized Rodeos in the Southeast.

Mr. and Mrs. Derry also founded and operated Cowboy, USA which is a Specialized Transportation Brokerage Company. Her company supplied the transportation needs for FEMA as well as with many other disaster relief agencies and also as the main carrier for Boeing, their large fleet of trucks can be seen at almost any time of day in almost every part of Charleston.

Tommie never did anything that was easy, she excelled in ventures that were primarily male dominated businesses, whether it was a trucking company that she grew to lead the industry, a PRO Rodeo that she built up from the ground level or a registered horse sale, her latest venture, which was the reopening of Mac’ Place Auction Barn as a large tribute to her late brother. We will forever remember her for her work ethic and her love of God, family and country. If you had Tommie as a friend you had a lifelong friend in her.

Tommie’s memory will live on through her life’s efforts and her many accomplishments will be her legacy!

“She was unstoppable, not because she did not have failures or doubts, But because she fiercely continued on in despite of them”

Surviving are: her daughter, Gina Maria Derry and Cathie Stone of Summerton; son, Mark Derry of Puerto Rico; son-in-law, Glenn Dragano of Aiken; grandchildren, Channing Elizabeth Derry, David Alan Dragano (Stephanie), Garrett Lee Dragano, and Ryan Glenn Dragano; great grandchildren, Reagan Dragano and Sawyer Dragano; brother, Hubert McCranie of Walterboro; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, LeAnn Derry Dragano; 4 brothers; and 3 sisters.

A very special thanks to Shidawn Carter, Melissa Davidson, Deb and Lynn Haddock, Judy McCranie, Roger Simmons, Brandon Boatwright, Amber and Kari from Internal Medicine, Doctor Sheta, the Fresenius team, and all of the Cowboy USA Family. Without each one of you, Mom, Cathie, and I would not have been able to handle the ups and downs. We love you all dearly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the following: Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 299488; or to, Homeward Bound Sanctuary, 631 Azalea Patch Road, Ruffin, South Carolina 29475.

Funeral services were conducted 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro.